Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) earnings Q2 2021 results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $703 million or $0.83 per share compared to GAAP net income of $635 million or $0.74 per share in the second quarter of 2020.
Net sales increased 9.5% to $4.26 billion.
Most Popular
ExxonMobil (XOM) Earnings: Q2 numbers top expectations
Energy giant ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) reported a profit for the second quarter of 2021, compared to a loss last year, even as operating conditions continued to improve. The results
Caterpillar reports a 29% rise in revenue in Q1
Caterpillar Inc (NYSE: CAT) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Friday. The manufacturer of construction machinery and equipment reported Q2 revenue of $12.9 billion, up
Key highlights from Chevron (CVX) Q2 2021 earnings results
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues amounted to $37.5 billion compared to $13.4 billion in the year-ago period. The reported net income was $3.1