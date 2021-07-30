Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) earnings Q2 2021 results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $703 million or $0.83 per share compared to GAAP net income of $635 million or $0.74 per share in the second quarter of 2020.

Net sales increased 9.5% to $4.26 billion.