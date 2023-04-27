Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago.
US same-store sales grew 3.6% while international same-store sales rose 1.2%.
Net income was $104.8 million, or $2.93 per share, compared to $91 million, or $2.50 per share, last year.
The company had global net store growth of 128 stores in the first quarter, comprised of 22 net US store openings and 106 net international store openings.
Prior performance
