Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q1 2025 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, primarily due to higher US franchise advertising revenues, higher supply chain revenues and higher international franchise royalties and fees.
Net income increased 18.9% to $149.7 million while earnings per share grew 20.9% to $4.33 compared to last year.
Global retail sales grew 4.7%. US same store sales declined 0.5% while international same store sales grew 3.7%.
The company declared a quarterly dividend of $1.74 per share for shareholders of record as of June 13, 2025, to be paid on June 30, 2025.
