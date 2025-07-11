What to expect when Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) reports Q2 2025 results

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ: DPZ) is expected to report second-quarter 2025 results on July 21, before the opening bell, with the market looking for signs of momentum following the pizza giant’s mixed start to FY25. The company has an extensive global store network, and a significant portion of its US sales now come through digital channels. It has demonstrated resilience in a challenging market, marked by shifting customer habits and increasing competition in the quick-service restaurant space.

The fast-food chain’s stock experienced significant fluctuations in the past year, often underperforming the S&P 500 index. It has gained about 16% in the past six months. Market watchers broadly remain optimistic about DPZ’s prospects, as their consensus estimates point to the stock crossing the $500 mark this year.

Q2 Report Due

Domino’s Q2 FY25 report is scheduled for release on Monday, July 21, at 6:05 am ET. On average, analysts following the business forecast earnings of $3.96 per share for the June quarter, compared to $4.03 per share reported in the prior-year period. It is estimated that second-quarter revenue increased 4.06% year-over-year to $1.14 billion.

In the first three months of fiscal 2025, revenues increased 2.5% year-over-year to $1.11 billion, aided by higher US franchise advertising revenues, supply chain revenues, and international franchise royalties & fees. Global retail sales grew 4.7%. US same-store sales declined 0.5% while international same-store sales grew 3.7%.

Earnings Beat

The positive top-line performance translated into a 19% increase in net profit to $149.7 million. On a per-share basis, earnings jumped 20.9% annually to $4.33. Sales were broadly in line with Wall Street’s expectations, while the bottom line exceeded estimates.

From Domino’s Pizza’s Q1 2025 earnings call:

“Our team is achieving what we set out to do when we introduced Hungry for More late in 2023. When you look at our accomplishments over the last year and a half with insight into some of the unlocks for the remainder of 2025, you can see how our Hungry for More strategic pillars are working together to set us up to drive more sales, more stores, and more profits over the long term. The M in Hungry for More stands for the most delicious food. We will continue to drive deliciousness with at least two new products every year.”

In the past two weeks, shares of Domino’s have stayed above their 12-month average value of $446.87. The stock traded down 1% on Friday morning, after opening the session slightly higher.