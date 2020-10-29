Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Oct. 29, 2020
Corporate Participants:
Marci Ryvicker — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations
Brian L. Roberts — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh — Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Shell — Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal
Jeremy Darroch — Group Chief Executive, Sky
David N. Watson — President & Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable
Analysts:
Jessica Reif Ehrlich — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst
Benjamin Swinburne — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Douglas Mitchelson — Credit Suisse — Analyst
Craig Moffett — MoffettNathanson — Analyst
Philip Cusick — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
John Hodulik — UBS — Analyst
Read the full earnings transcript here.
Most Popular
Moderna reports higher earnings, wider loss in Q3
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The frontrunner in COVID vaccine research reported Q3 revenue of $157.9 million, which was well
Infographic: Shopify (SHOP) Q3 revenue nearly doubles; earnings beat
E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results also came in above the market’s estimates, driving the company’s
Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results
Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101