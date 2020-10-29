Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) Q3 2020 earnings call dated Oct. 29, 2020

Corporate Participants:

Marci Ryvicker — Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

Brian L. Roberts — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Michael J. Cavanagh — Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Shell — Chief Executive Officer, NBCUniversal

Jeremy Darroch — Group Chief Executive, Sky

David N. Watson — President & Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Cable

Analysts:

Jessica Reif Ehrlich — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Benjamin Swinburne — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Douglas Mitchelson — Credit Suisse — Analyst

Craig Moffett — MoffettNathanson — Analyst

Philip Cusick — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

John Hodulik — UBS — Analyst

Read the full earnings transcript here.

Also Read:  Shutterstock, Inc. (SSTK) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Most Popular

Moderna reports higher earnings, wider loss in Q3

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) reported third-quarter 2020 financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The frontrunner in COVID vaccine research reported Q3 revenue of $157.9 million, which was well

Infographic: Shopify (SHOP) Q3 revenue nearly doubles; earnings beat

E-commerce firm Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP) reported a sharp increase in revenues for the third quarter of 2020. The results also came in above the market’s estimates, driving the company’s

Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q3 2020 earnings results

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today. Total revenue grew 14% year-over-year to EUR1.97 billion. Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was $101

Listen On

Tags

Telecom

Related Articles

Top