Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Brian L. Roberts — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Marci and good morning everyone. We are nearly eight months into this pandemic, and despite many harsh realities, I could not be more pleased and proud of how our team has worked together across the company, to find safe and creative solutions to successfully operate in this environment. We are executing at the highest level, and perhaps most importantly, accelerating innovation to drive long-term future growth.

We remain intensely focused on our top three strategic priorities of expanding and leading with Broadband, Aggregation and Streaming, all of which are underpinned by strong content creation, distribution and technology. Each business is increasingly complementing, reinforcing and driving value for the others, while enabling us to offer seamless and bundled experiences to all our customers.

For example, this quarter we added a record number of new customer relationships and high speed Internet subscribers, and sign-ups for Peacock have grown to nearly 22 million as of today. It is clear that Peacock’s results are enhanced by the placement and distribution it gets through our broadband service, and adding Peacock to broadband is resulting in significant improvement, in both churn and gross ads, as Peacock is continuously cited, as a differentiating factor at the point of sale for Xfinity broadband products. None of this could have been achieved without the technology stack that we have through Sky.

Focusing now on our top strategic priority, Broadband. The success we have experienced to date has been driven by years of investment, combined with our leading scale. We engage with 56 million high value households and businesses globally. These subscribers, give us a stronger starting point in direct-to-consumer relationships, particularly with broadband. Our connections at the point of sale, provide us with a distinct advantage, as this is the moment, when customers really contemplate their Aggregation and Streaming options. We have the best broadband network in the U.S., perhaps in the world, buoyed by a completely integrated consumer experience, with the widest array of products that go beyond just speed.

We offer coverage, control and an unprecedented level of flexibility. With our broadband service, you get your choice of entertainment over year preferred distribution method, whether it’s the industry-leading video bundle with X1, or the highest quality streaming product with Flex. Both powered by the same platform and technology, the same award winning voice remote and the same cloud-based software. With Xfinity Internet, you can opt for Xfinity mobile, a great value wireless service hosted by Verizon, now includes services of nationwide 5G and augmented by our own WiFi network, the largest in the U.S., and we have the ability to evolve this offering over time, should we choose to include our own wireless network, or cellular infrastructure to generate even greater profitability, in the most highly traffic mobile areas. It is this unique combination of broadband products and services that led to this quarter’s 556,000 net new customer relationships and 633,000 net new high speed Internet subscribers, both the best quarterly record in our company’s history.

In the U.K., customer relationships now stand at over 13 million, a figure that has been steadily growing, driven by our exclusive content and experience that cements our video relationship with customers. A differentiated broadband service, as the number two provider, and increasing wireless penetration. It’s a winning formula for other markets that we will look to replicate.

Moving to our second strategic priority, aggregation. Whether, it’s a pay-Tv video bundle or Streaming solution for the home, entertainment remains an important consideration for new and existing broadband customers. X1 and Sky Q are the world’s leading platforms, for aggregating broadcast, sports and streaming services. Flex provides that same experience to those customers who prefer streaming only-video, included for free, with Xfinity Internet.

We’ve developed the best operating system for your entertainment experience, controlled by one global voice remote, enabling 15 billion commands, five languages annually. Our expertise, our technology and a tremendous amount of R&D, continue to push us forward with opportunities to generate new revenue streams and areas of monetization, which sets us on an even stronger path towards long-term growth. The goal of our common tech stack, is to build once, and deploy as many times in as many markets and in as many ways as possible on our network, or through wholesale distribution. We’ve already experienced great success with our current X1 syndication model, white labeling our software and technology gives us a significant revenue stream to boost healthy margins, and even more important, more scale for our platform. We look forward to expanding this expertise to other distributors, and believe in an even larger nationwide, and potentially international syndication model, will create new opportunities in this rapidly changing ecosystem, that will create value for our company and our shareholders.

Our third strategic priority is Streaming; which not only provides us with another increasingly important way to reach our viewers and monetize our content, but it also drives demand for higher speeds and more reliable broadband, and differentiates and improves the economics of aggregation. Peacock, our premium ad supported video-on-demand service, is the right streaming strategy at the right time. After launching nationwide just this past July, we are excited to already have nearly 22 million Peacock sign ups to date, and have exceeded all of our internal engagement metrics, even without having the benefit of the 2020 Olympics.

Going out with free, allowed us to grow quickly with a very low cost-per-acquisition and significantly less marketing spend in other new streaming services. We’ve also been able to effectively leverage our expansive high quality library and over $20 billion of annual content spend, that supports our existing media businesses for Peacock, and enhance it with targeted incremental investment and additional streaming IP.

Xfinity has been a significant contributor to Peacock’s success, driving awareness and usage through bundling with X1 and Flex. In fact Peacock was the number one app on Flex and the number three app on X1 for the month of September, when measured by reach. We are also leaning into Flex, which increases the lifetime value of our broadband customers, as we see churn improve by 15% to 20% for new customers that engage with the platform. Since adding Flex as a video option, we’ve seen our entertainment relationships increase. In fact, the growth in the Flex monthly active user base, which now sits at over 1 million, more than offset the decline in the number of our traditional pay-TV video subscribers for the past two quarters. Reaching these three strategic objectives takes focus and discipline, and we have both. We are realigning our cost structure across our company and making the appropriate level of investment in the right initiatives. So as to fuel long-term growth and enable us to effectively compete, in an evolving global marketplace.

Turning from our long-term strategy, I’d like to highlight our third quarter results, which I am quite proud of, in light of the challenges we have faced with COVID. In Cable, our revenue growth accelerated and we generated an impressive 10.5% increase in EBITDA. We have been incredibly successful in identifying long-term cost efficiencies. In fact, with our self-install offerings and digital tools, customers can do virtually everything they want or need to, without picking up the phone or requiring a truck roll. But we’re also investing for growth, with the goal of increasing awareness of our ever improving Xfinity brand, promoting and advancing our leading broadband position, and accelerating our mobile and business segments.

At NBCUniversal, the team has done a really creative and impressive job of navigating through an incredible amount of uncertainty. I’m pleased to report that some businesses are steadily recovering, given the resumption of both sports and content production. Where we continue to see the most pressure from COVID, is in our theme parks, which were the single biggest drag in the quarter. In fact, excluding this segment NBCUniversal EBITDA would have grown by 9% year-over-year. While it will take some time for the parks to return to historical levels, we have made substantial progress. Universal Orlando and Osaka are operating at limited, but growing attendance, and while we don’t know when Hollywood might reopen, we remain very bullish on the parks long-term. I am very excited for next year’s launch of our frankly incredible new theme park in Beijing.

Early in the third quarter, we announced a completely new structure for our television businesses, enabling us to realign how we invest in the creation, production and distribution of world-class content. In essence, we’ve done away with the concept of creating a piece of work for a specific network. Our priority is to invest in and create the absolute best content, and ensure that we maximize monetization by choosing the most effective method of distribution, whether it’s Broadcast, Cable Networks, Peacock, sales to a third party, or some combination of all four.

Last, we’re closing in on two years since we bought Sky, so I thought I would spend a moment providing some context on the progress we see to date. The U.K., which is by far the largest component of Sky EBITDA, has proven to be a strong business that has generated high single-digit EBITDA growth over the two years span, when adjusting for the momentary impacts of COVID. Anchored by growth in both our customer base and revenue per customer relationship. Our U.K. customers continue to do more with us, as evidenced by our higher penetration of broadband and wireless and in the Q-box, all of which solidify us as the home of Aggregation and Streaming, and which sets us up nicely for continued growth.

What we see in the U.K. guides our thinking on the prospects for what Germany and Italy could each become. In both markets, we have a leading brand name and customer proposition in video, supported by significant scale. While it may take time, we are on a path to replicate the U.K. playbook, and took an important step toward this in Italy, with our recent launch of broadband. We also have fairly immediate opportunities to improve our cost structure, as we move to centralize our organizational efforts across our markets, and as we’ve begun to reset many of our largest sports rights in Continental Europe, which should provide hundreds of millions of dollars in annual savings.

As Jeremy highlighted recently, we are confident in our ability to double EBITDA at Sky over the next several years, and importantly, Sky fits right in with our broader company priorities, playing a big role in strengthening our tech stack for aggregation, and in content solutions across all of NBCU and Cable. When you put it all together and look at the first nine months of the year, while certainly not the year we all would have expected, we have executed extremely well, we’ve taken advantage of the favorable interest rate environment to enhance our balance sheet and liquidity, and we remain committed to getting leverage where it needs to be, so that we can return to buying back stock.

All in all, this was a really strong quarter and Mike will now take you through our results in greater detail.

Michael J. Cavanagh — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Brian, and good morning everyone. Now I will review our third quarter 2020 results and offer some commentary on the current conditions in our businesses, caveating that circumstances around us remain fluid, and therefore our outlook is subject to change.

Beginning on slide 6, with our consolidated third quarter results; consolidated revenue declined 4.8% year-over-year to $25.5 billion, while adjusted EBITDA was down 11% to $7.6 billion and adjusted EPS fell 18% to $0.65 per share, all a result of the lingering effects of COVID-19. Free cash flow of $2.3 billion was up 10.5%, benefiting from the positive year-over-year change in net working capital due to COVID, at both NBCU and Sky, half of which resulted from the timing of when sports rights claims were made, versus when sports actually aired, and half of which resulted from a slower ramp in content production. We expect this trend to reverse, starting in the fourth quarter, and continue into next year, as our businesses continue to recover from COVID.

Before moving to segment results, I remind you that corporate and other losses have continued to increase as a result of our focus on the successful positioning of Peacock. We have also incurred COVID related severance and restructuring charges, totaling $239 million year-to-date. We expect to incur an additional charge that is approximately double this amount in this year’s fourth quarter, as we continue to align the cost structure across all of our businesses.

Now let’s turn to our business segment results, starting with Cable Communications on slide 7. For the third quarter, Cable Communications revenue increased 2.9%, while EBITDA increased 10.5%. Revenue this quarter was once again impacted by adjustments for customer RSN fees. Excluding these adjustments, overall Cable revenue would have risen by 3.9%, with no corresponding impact to EBITDA. As Brian mentioned, we generated 556,000 customer relationship net additions, the best quarterly result on record, driven by high speed internet, where we added 633,000 net new residential and business customers, also the best quarterly results on record.

Underlying net additions were similar to last year’s third quarter, and we were able to successfully convert some customers to paid status, that continue to receive our service, but we’re not included in our second quarter results. Roughly one-third of those customers converted to paid status or free Internet Essentials customers, while the remaining two-thirds were high risk customers, who have begun paying their balances and returned their full service after being on our assistance plan. Going forward, we do not expect the impact of converting free Internet Essentials and high risk customers to paid status to be as significant.

High-speed internet revenue grew 10%, including RSN fee adjustments and grew just over 11%, excluding those adjustments. Remember, RSN fee adjustments are allocated to those customers taking bundled services according to their standalone market prices. The strength in high-speed Internet is coming from a number of areas.

One, we continue to take share of an expanding market, as evidenced by an increase in our broadband penetration. 51% of homes and businesses in our footprint are now taking our HSD product, up 240 basis points versus a year ago. Two, our investment in our network and product differentiation is resonating in the market. Whether it’s our best-in-class gateway or controlling security through X5, it’s not just about speed. Three, we are seeing higher take rates of our entertainment product. With the addition of Flex, which continues to have a significant positive impact on churn, and therefore customer lifetime value. And four, we also continue to drive connects by expanding our network through line extensions.

Business Services revenue grew 4%, as we return to a net gain of 17,000 customer relationships this quarter; and turning to video, revenue declined 2.1%, with accrued RSN fee adjustments, having an adverse impact of 130 basis points. We lost 273,000 net video customers this quarter, which reflects modest improvement in our underlying video losses, compared to the second quarter, and the benefit of converting some of the previously high risk customers to paid status.

Wireless revenue increased 23% driven by 187,000 additional lines, resulting in 2.6 million total lines at quarter end. Our wireless business continued to be impacted by our decision to keep some of our retail stores closed for most of the quarter, especially in areas where COVID cases remained high. That said, the vast majority of our retail stores are now open and we have put a number of plans in place to accelerate growth in this business.

Advertising revenue increased 12% year-over-year, due to strong political advertising, which was up 70% over what we had generated in the last presidential election in 2016. Core advertising, excluding political, was down 6.8% year-over-year, a significant improvement relative to last quarter, with better trends across most categories. We also saw some benefit from the clustering of sports programing that began to air in the third quarter.

Turning to expenses; Cable Communications’ third quarter expenses decreased 2.2%, with programming expenses down 0.6%, primarily as a result of the accrued RSN fee adjustment. Without this adjustment, programming expense would have increased by 4%. Non-programming expenses declined 3.2%, primarily as a result of curtailed advertising, marketing and promotion spend, as well as lower technical and product support, primarily due to a COVID related to slowdown in business activities. We are also continuing to find better and more efficient ways to do business, particularly through our digital tools and interactions. Cable Communications’ EBITDA grew by 10.5%, and margin reached 42.7%, reflecting 290 basis points of year-over-year improvement. While accrued RSN fee adjustments had no impact on EBITDA, they did have a positive contribution of margin, of roughly 40 basis points.

Cable capital expenditures decreased 2.5%, resulting in capex intensity of 11.8%, an improvement of 60 basis points year-over-year, driven by lower spending on customer premise equipment and support capital, partially offset by higher spending on scalable infrastructure, which continues to increase, due to our ongoing investment in the network.

I’ll now touch a bit on what we’re seeing so far and what we expect in the fourth quarter. For high speed Internet, underlying subscriber trends remain healthy, and we currently expect revenue growth to accelerate from the third quarter, driven by this year’s strong subscriber growth, combined with higher ARPU, resulting from an increase in the uptake of some of our higher margin products, such as modems and xFi pods, in addition to better Xfinity assistance program’s churn rates.

While we are pleased to see a continuation of net new customers in our business segment, we do not expect revenue growth to accelerate in the near term, given the COVID subscriber impact we saw earlier in the year, as well as the longer sales cycles associated with the recovery we are seeing with our mid-market and enterprise customers. That said, we remain optimistic on the long-term prospects across all of our business segments. We remain the challenger, with the highest quality offerings at lower price points than our competitors.

On the video side, we expect fourth quarter video losses to be similar to the third quarter levels, reflecting modest improvements to our underlying trends and just like with high-speed data, a less significant impact from converting customers to paid status. When it comes to our outlook for expenses and margins, commensurate with the sequential acceleration and the underlying revenue growth that we anticipate for the fourth quarter, we expect a non-programming opex to be flat to slightly up, reflecting our aggressive focus on maintaining strong connect activity, by returning to home installs, increasing our marketing spend to defend our strong position and further accelerating our mobile and SMB businesses. That said, we continue to make significant inroads with implementation of the long-term cost efficiencies we had identified earlier this year, which puts our overall expense base in a very good position, as we enter 2021.

We expect programing costs to be up mid to high single digits in the fourth quarter, given scheduled programming renewals, and we do not anticipate additional RSN fee adjustments. Given what we have seen for the first nine months of the year, combined with our outlook for the fourth quarter, we now expect cable EBITDA margins to exceed our prior guidance of up to a 100 basis points year-over-year improvement by a healthy amount both with and without the RSN fee adjustments. While capex intensity is still expected to improve by up to 100 basis points year-over-year.

Next, let’s turn to slide 8 for NBCUniversal. For the third quarter, NBCUniversal revenue decreased 19% to $6.7 billion, while EBITDA decreased 39% to $1.3 billion, the majority of the revenue and substantially all of the EBITDA declines came from our theme parks business, as Hollywood remains closed, and both Orlando and Osaka are open to limited attendance, as a direct result of COVID-19.

Starting with the TV businesses, Cable Networks revenue was down 1.3%, driven by declines in distribution and advertising revenue, offset by an increase in content licensing and other. The distribution revenue decline of 3.8%, resulted from a slight acceleration in subscriber declines, less rate benefit, due to the absence of programming renewals, and a nearly 200 basis point impact from accrued RSN fee adjustments.

Advertising revenue was down point 2.1%, a significant improvement compared to the second quarter, as we benefited from the broadcast of rescheduled sporting events, which is not expected to recur in the fourth quarter.

Cable Networks’ EBITDA decreased 8.9% due to higher programing and production expenses, driven by the shift of sports rights amortization costs into the third quarter.

Turning to broadcast, revenue increased 8.3%, driven by 66% growth in content licensing sales and continued growth in retransmission consent fees, partially offset by a decline in advertising. While advertising improved significantly compared to the second quarter, broadcast did not benefit as much from the shift of sports, as rescheduled sporting events were basically offset by canceled events, as well as fewer NFL games relative to last year. After recognizing a significant increase in content licensing revenue year-to-date at both broadcast and Cable Networks, we expect a double-digit decline in the fourth quarter, due to the timing of our sales to streaming platforms, which were more heavily concentrated in the first nine months of the year, combined with the difficult comparison to a significant library deal in last year’s fourth quarter.

Broadcast EBITDA increased 29% to the higher revenue, as well as lower programing and marketing costs associated with the delayed start of our new fall season, which were somewhat offset by higher program expenses related to content sales.

Filmed Entertainment revenue declined 25% year-on-year, with theatrical revenue down 95%, reflecting theater closures, as a result of COVID-19, partially offset by a 50% [Phonetic] increase in content licensing revenue, as well as a 49% increase in home entertainment revenue, due to Trolls World Tour. Filmed Entertainment EBITDA increased 53%, as lower revenue was more than offset by lower operating costs, related to less spending on current period releases, as a result of COVID-19. While we have pushed the majority of our movie slate to 2021, we are looking forward to the release of The Croods: A New Age in theaters and a subsequent Peabody [Phonetic] release later in the quarter.

Theme parks’ revenue was $311 million in the quarter, with an EBITDA loss of $203 million, due to Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Japan operating at limited capacity, while Universal Studios Hollywood remain closed as a result of COVID-19. This quarter’s EBITDA included roughly $20 million of pre-opening costs related to our theme park in Beijing, which remains on schedule to open by the summer of 2021. We anticipate cumulative reopening costs to be roughly $400 million, with approximately $100 million in 2020 and $300 million in the first half of 2021. We continue to see improvement in underlying trends and expect the Theme Park business to breakeven at some point in 2021, independent of what occurs with Universal Studios Hollywood.

Next, let’s turn to slide 9 for Sky, which I will speak to, on a constant currency basis. Revenue for the third quarter was even with the prior year, as we were seeing the benefits of a very healthy underlying business in the U.K., combined with the return of major sporting events, primarily European Football, that had been previously postponed. Content revenue was up 17.5%, driven by higher wholesale revenue from sports programing, while direct-to-consumer and advertising revenue showed significant sequential improvements, each down 1% year-on-year.

On the advertising side, we outperformed the European marketplace, which was down about 10%, as we benefited from strong advanced advertising and rescheduled sporting events, that were previously postponed due to COVID-19. In addition to sports, overall Sky entertainment viewing was up double digits, partly aided by the addition of our new branded channels, including Sky Comedy, which launched in January, and Sky Documentaries, Sky History and Sky nature, which launched in May.

The significant sequential improvement in direct-to-consumer revenue, resulted from the return of sports and a healthy underlying trend in the U.K., which experienced a gain of 51,000 customer net relationships and low single digit ARPU growth. This strong performance was driven by our strategy to be the best TV aggregation platform in the market, record low TV churn, and continued growth in streaming, broadband and mobile customers. Our large resilient Sky TV base continues to benefit from the deployment of our more advanced Sky Q product.

Overall, Sky Q penetration is at 51% of households, while the U.K. penetration has reached 58%, up 13 percentage points year-over-year. We are also pleased with the results at Now TV, which is positioned for a different market segment. ARPU is increasing as this growing customer base continues to take more packs on average, underscored by a 60% increase in the uptake of our highest priced sports pack. While revenue from our hospitality business, the pubs and clubs that receive our Sky TV service, remains pressured, we have seen weekly revenue back to 70% of historical levels versus 25% at the start of the quarter.

Italy and Germany remain a bit more challenged. In Germany, we made changes to our pricing and packaging earlier in the quarter. While we are pleased with the positive customer response, this will pressure ARPU in the near term, as we focus on growing market share and reducing churn. In Italy, our results showed meaningful sequential improvement, but we continue to be impacted by a tough macro environment. We are encouraged by positive momentum in Italy broadband post its mid-June launch. Customer additions are beating our initial expectations, with satisfaction scores at high levels. EBITDA for the third quarter was down roughly 45%, as flat revenue was offset by an increase in programing and production costs, primarily as a result of the postponement of European football events, which moved from the second quarter into the third, as a result of COVID-19.

Looking ahead, we continue to expect third quarter and fourth quarter EBITDA combined to be down roughly 60%, with the fourth quarter impacted by the later return of the current season of European football, the shift of other sports programing to the fourth quarter, investments in original programing, and higher costs associated with the launch of our new U.K. entertainment channels.

Wrapping up on slide 10, with free cash flow and capital allocation. Free cash flow was $2.3 billion in the quarter, an increase of 10.5% year-over-year. Consolidated total capital, which includes capex as well as software and intangibles, decreased 5.8% in the third quarter to $2.9 billion, primarily driven by declines at NBCU, particularly parks, as well as at Cable.

During the quarter and year-to-date, we refinanced $5.9 billion and $15.8 billion of debt respectively ending the third quarter with a weighted average cost of debt of 3.6%. Finally, we remain committed to our longstanding balanced approach to capital allocation, maintaining a strong balance sheet, investing organically for profitable growth, and returning capital to shareholders through a strong commitment to our recurring dividends and eventual return to share repurchases.

