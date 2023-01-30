CMCSA Earnings: A snapshot of Comcast’s Q4 2022 report

Telecommunications company Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) has reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2022 when the company’s revenues rose modestly.

Total revenues moved up 1% annually to $30.55 billion in the final three months of fiscal 2022. The Cable Communications and NBCUniversal segments registered growth, which was partially offset by a decline in the Sky division revenues.

Adjusted earnings increased 7% year-over-year to $0.82 per share during the three-month period. Net income was $3.02 billion or $0.70 per share, compared to $3.06 billion or $0.66 per share last year.