Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MRK Earnings: Merck Q1 2024 profit jumps on 9% revenue growth
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp increase in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2024, aided by an increase in revenues.
First-quarter worldwide sales increased 9% year-over-year to $15.8 billion, mainly reflecting sustained growth across the oncology and vaccine portfolios.
The company reported a net profit of $4.76 billion or $1.87 per share for the March quarter, compared to $2.82 billion or $1.11 per share in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, earnings climbed to $2.07 per share in Q1 from $1.40 per share in the first quarter of 2023.
“Merck has begun 2024 with continuing momentum in our business. We are harnessing the power of innovation to advance our deep pipeline and are maximizing the impact of our broad commercial portfolio for the benefit of patients,” said Merck’s CEO Robert Davis.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: A snapshot of Caterpillar’s (CAT) Q1 2024 financial results
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, on Thursday reported first-quarter 2024 financial results. Sales and revenues for the first quarter of 2024 were $15.8
AAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Airlines’ Q1 2024 financial results
American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $12.5 billion. Net loss amounted to $312 million, or $0.48
BIIB Earnings: Biogen Q1 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower revenues
Biotechnology firm Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024, despite a decline in revenues. Total revenue declined 7% year-over-year to