Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MRK Earnings: Highlights of Merck’s Q4 2023 financial results
Pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) reported a sharp fall in adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, despite a modest increase in revenues.
Fourth-quarter worldwide sales increased 6% year-over-year to $14.6 billion, mainly reflecting the sustained growth across oncology and vaccines.
The company reported a net loss of $1.23 billion or $0.48 per share for the December quarter, compared to a profit of $3.02 billion or $1.18 per share in the prior-year period. On an adjusted basis, it was earnings of $0.03 per share in Q4, down 98% from the fourth quarter of 2022.
“As we move forward, I’m confident that our strong momentum will continue, underpinned by the unwavering dedication of our talented global team,” said Merck’s CEO Robert Davis.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Altria’s (MO) Q4 2023 earnings results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.2% year-over-year to $5.97 billion. Revenues, net of excise taxes, fell 1.2% to $5 billion.
QCOM Earnings: Qualcomm Q1 2024 revenue and profit beat Street view
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) reported a year-over-year increase in earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2024. The results also beat estimates. At $9.94 billion, December-quarter revenues were
Important takeaways from Microsoft’s (MSFT) Q2 2024 report
Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) this week reported record revenues for the second quarter, benefitting from the tech firm’s aggressive AI efforts and the strength of its cloud business. However, the