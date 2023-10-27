Merck (MRK) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported sales of $16 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 7% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income increased 46% to $4.7 billion, or $1.86 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $2.13.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects worldwide sales to be $59.7-60.2 billion and adjusted EPS to be $1.33-1.38.

