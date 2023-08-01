Infographic: Key highlights from Merck’s (MRK) Q2 2023 earnings results

Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total worldwide sales were $15 billion, up 3% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net loss was $5.9 billion, or $2.35 per share, compared to net income of $3.9 billion, or $1.55 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $2.06.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $58.6-59.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.95-3.05.

Prior performance