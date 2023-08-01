Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Infographic: Key highlights from Merck’s (MRK) Q2 2023 earnings results
Merck (NYSE: MRK) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total worldwide sales were $15 billion, up 3% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net loss was $5.9 billion, or $2.35 per share, compared to net income of $3.9 billion, or $1.55 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $2.06.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects sales of $58.6-59.6 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.95-3.05.
Prior performance
Most Popular
MO Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Altria’s Q2 2023 financial results
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues dipped 0.5% to $6.5 billion compared to the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings
PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 54% year-over-year to $12.7 billion. Reported net income declined 77% to $2.3 billion, or $0.41 per share,
After mixed Q2, what the future holds for Intel Corporation (INTC)
Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) reported a surprise profit for the June quarter, after posting its largest-ever loss in the prior quarter, even as the semiconductor giant’s revenues remain under pressure.