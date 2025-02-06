Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Highlights of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q4 2024 earnings report
Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported lower profit for the fourth quarter of 2024, despite an increase in revenue.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $72 million or $0.04 per share in the December quarter, compared to $1.76 billion or $0.87 per share in the comparable period of 2023. Adjusted profit dropped to $1.67 per share in Q4 from $1.70 per share in the prior year period.
Fourth-quarter revenues increased 8% from last year to $12.3 billion. Domestic revenues rose 9% and international revenues moved up 5%.
Prior Performance
