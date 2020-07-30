Key highlights from Procter & Gamble (PG) Q4 2020 earnings results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 4% to $17.7 billion. GAAP EPS was $1.07 while core EPS was $1.16.

The company expects fiscal year 2021 all-in sales growth in the range of 1-3% versus the prior fiscal year. GAAP EPS is expected to grow 6-10% while core EPS is expected to grow 3-7% versus fiscal year 2020.

