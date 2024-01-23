Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Procter & Gamble (PG) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 3% year-over-year to $21.4 billion. Organic sales grew 4%.
Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble decreased 12% to $3.5 billion, or $1.40 per share, compared to last year. Core EPS grew 16% to $1.84.
For fiscal year 2024, the company expects all-in sales growth of 2-4% and organic sales growth of 4-5%.
Prior performance
