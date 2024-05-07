Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Infographic: Key highlights from Disney’s (DIS) Q2 2024 earnings results
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $22.1 billion.
Net loss attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $20 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $1.27 billion, or $0.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 30% to $1.21.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
As a result of outperformance in the second quarter, Disney’s new full year adjusted EPS growth target is now 25%.
The stock fell over 5% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
