Infographic: Key highlights from Disney’s (DIS) Q2 2024 earnings results

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenues increased 1% year-over-year to $22.1 billion.

Net loss attributable to The Walt Disney Company was $20 million, or $0.01 per share, compared to net income of $1.27 billion, or $0.69 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS grew 30% to $1.21.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations.

As a result of outperformance in the second quarter, Disney’s new full year adjusted EPS growth target is now 25%.

The stock fell over 5% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

