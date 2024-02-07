Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
DIS Earnings: Walt Disney Company Q1 2024 profit rises and beats estimates
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) on Wednesday reported an increase in first-quarter adjusted earnings. The results also topped expectations.
The Burbank-headquartered entertainment behemoth said adjusted profit increased to $1.22 per share in the December quarter from $0.99 per share a year earlier. Earnings also exceeded estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $1.91 billion or $1.04 per share in Q1, compared to $1.28 billion or $0.70 per share in the prior year period.
Meanwhile, first-quarter revenues remained broadly unchanged at $23.5 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2023.
“Our strong performance this past quarter demonstrates we have turned the corner and entered a new era for our company, focused on fortifying ESPN for the future, building streaming into a profitable growth business, reinvigorating our film studios, and turbocharging growth in our parks and experiences,” said Robert Iger, CEO of Walt Disney.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Alibaba Group (BABA) 3Q24 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenue was $36.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $2.03 billion. Diluted
Snap (SNAP) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) reported revenue of $1.36 billion, up 5% year-over-year. Net loss was $248 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to $288 million, or $0.18 per share, last
Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 4Q23 Key Numbers
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 15.4% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant sales increased