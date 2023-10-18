PG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Procter & Gamble’s Q1 2024 financial results

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6% year-over-year to $21.9 billion. Organic sales growth was 7%.

Net earnings attributable to Procter & Gamble increased 15% to $4.5 billion while EPS rose 17% to $1.83. Core EPS also grew 17% to $1.83.

Revenue and earnings both beat expectations.

For FY2024, all-in sales growth is expected to be 2-4% while organic sales growth is expected to be 4-5%.

The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Wednesday.

Prior performance