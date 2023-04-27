MRK Earnings: Highlights of Merck’s Q1 2023 financial results

Pharma firm Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the first quarter of 2023, due to a sharp fall in revenues.

First-quarter sales decreased 9% year-over-year to $14.5 billion, hurt mainly by a double-digit fall in sales at the core pharmaceuticals division.

As a result, adjusted earnings dropped to $1.40 per share in the three-month period from $2.14 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted profit declined to $2.82 billion or $1.11 per share from $4.31 billion or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.

