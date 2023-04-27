Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
MRK Earnings: Highlights of Merck’s Q1 2023 financial results
Pharma firm Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) on Thursday reported lower earnings for the first quarter of 2023, due to a sharp fall in revenues.
First-quarter sales decreased 9% year-over-year to $14.5 billion, hurt mainly by a double-digit fall in sales at the core pharmaceuticals division.
As a result, adjusted earnings dropped to $1.40 per share in the three-month period from $2.14 per share a year earlier. Unadjusted profit declined to $2.82 billion or $1.11 per share from $4.31 billion or $1.70 per share in the year-ago quarter.
Prior Performance
Most Popular
Key highlights from Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) Q1 2023 earnings results
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported total revenue of $1.02 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 1.3% from the same period a year ago. US same-store
Earnings: Highlights of Eli Lilly & Company’s (LLY) Q1 2023 results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) on Thursday reported lower earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023. The Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical
Infographic: How Altria Group (MO) performed in Q1 2023
Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues decreased 2.9% year-over-year to $5.7 billion. Net earnings declined 8.8% to $1.78 billion while EPS fell