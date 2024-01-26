CMCSA Earnings: Comcast reports higher revenue and profit for Q4 2023

Telecom company Comcast Corp. (NASDAQ: CMCSA) reported a modest increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Revenues rose 2% annually to $31.3 billion in the December quarter. Revenues of the Connectivity & Platforms segment moved up 1%, while Content & Experiences revenue increased 6%.

Adjusted earnings advanced 2% year-over-year to $0.84 per share during the three months. Net income was $3.26 billion or $0.81 per share, compared to $3.02 billion or $0.70 per share in the prior-year quarter.

“Our unique and complementary capabilities will enable us to capitalize on the many opportunities ahead, and the Board’s confidence in our future is reflected in today’s announcement that we are increasing our dividend for the 16th consecutive year,” said Brian Roberts, Comcast’s CEO.

Prior Performance