Conagra Brands meets revenue target in Q2

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The packaged foods company reported second quarter revenue of $3 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year, and in line with the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.81 per share was a cent lower than what analysts had anticipated.
CAG stock was modestly trading in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past six months.
Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Conagra Brands earnings call transcript
CEO Sean Connolly said, “The continued business momentum, coupled with our disciplined approach to investment, reinforce our confidence in the long-term potential of the business and our ability to create sustained value for our shareholders.”
____
Most Popular
Here’s why Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) will see further gains in 2021
The video game industry benefited significantly in 2020 due to the rise in gaming trends during the COVID-19 pandemic period. These trends are expected to continue in the foreseeable future
After COVID era, what the future holds for Trade Desk (TTD)
Advertising and related businesses were among the first to fall on the receiving end of the spending cuts the business world witnessed during the COVID period. But things changed for
Paychex (PAYX) fails to impress investors despite positive financial performance
Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human capital management solutions, performed well in 2020 despite the unfavorable operating conditions. Taking advantage of its unique platform, the company achieved