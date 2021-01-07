Conagra Brands meets revenue target in Q2

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The packaged foods company reported second quarter revenue of $3 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year, and in line with the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.81 per share was a cent lower than what analysts had anticipated.

CAG stock was modestly trading in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past six months.

CEO Sean Connolly said, “The continued business momentum, coupled with our disciplined approach to investment, reinforce our confidence in the long-term potential of the business and our ability to create sustained value for our shareholders.”

