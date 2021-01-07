Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

Conagra Brands meets revenue target in Q2

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Thursday. The packaged foods company reported second quarter revenue of $3 billion, up 6.2% year-over-year, and in line with the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $0.81 per share was a cent lower than what analysts had anticipated.

CAG stock was modestly trading in red immediately following the announcement. The stock has traded mostly sidewise over the past six months.

Conagra Brands Q2 2021

Looking forward to listening to management / analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Conagra Brands earnings call transcript

CEO Sean Connolly said, “The continued business momentum, coupled with our disciplined approach to investment, reinforce our confidence in the long-term potential of the business and our ability to create sustained value for our shareholders.”

____

Most Popular

Here’s why Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO) will see further gains in 2021

The video game industry benefited significantly in 2020 due to the rise in gaming trends during the COVID-19 pandemic period. These trends are expected to continue in the foreseeable future

After COVID era, what the future holds for Trade Desk (TTD)

Advertising and related businesses were among the first to fall on the receiving end of the spending cuts the business world witnessed during the COVID period. But things changed for

Paychex (PAYX) fails to impress investors despite positive financial performance

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX), a leading provider of human capital management solutions,  performed well in 2020 despite the unfavorable operating conditions. Taking advantage of its unique platform, the company achieved

Tags

Food Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top