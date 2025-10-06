Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Constellation Brands (STZ) Q2 2026 earnings decline on lower sales
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) on Monday announced financial results for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, reporting a decline in sales and adjusted earnings.
Second-quarter net sales declined 15.5% year-over-year to $2.65 billion, reflecting lower sales in the Wine & Spirits and Beer businesses. For fiscal 2026, the company expects enterprise organic net sales to decline 4-6% YoY.
On an adjusted basis, second-quarter earnings declined to $3.63 per share from $4.32 per share in the prior-year quarter. On a reported basis, net income was $466 million or $2.65 per share in Q2, compared to a loss of $1.20 billion or $6.59 per share in Q2 2025.
