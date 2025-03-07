Costco (COST) Q2 2025 profit rises on higher sales; comp sales up 6.8%

Warehouse giant Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) has reported higher sales and net profit for the second quarter of 2025. Total comparable store sales increased by 6.8%.

Revenues rose to $63.7 billion in the February quarter from $58.4 billion in the corresponding period last year. Total comparable store sales grew 6.8% year-over-year, and e-commerce sales climbed 20.9%.

Second-quarter net income was $1.79 billion or $4.02 per share, compared to $1.74 billion or $3.92 per share in Q2 2024.

Prior Performance