CPB Earnings: Key highlights from Campbell Soup Q4 financial results announcement

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.11 billion. Organic net sales increased 12%, driven by favorable volume in both Meals & Beverages and Snacks.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company was $86 million, or $0.28 per share, compared to a net loss of $8 million, or $0.03 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 50% to $0.63.
For the first quarter of 2021, Campbell expects net sales to increase 5-7% year-over-year. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.88-0.92.
Past Performance
