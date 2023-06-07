CPB Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Campbell Soup’s Q3 2023 financial results

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 5% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Organic sales also rose 5%.

Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company were $160 million, or $0.53 per share, compared to $188 million, or $0.62 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 3% to $0.68.

Earnings beat projections while revenue came in line with expectations.

For FY2023, net sales are expected to increase 8.5-10% year-over-year while adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.95-3.00.

Prior performance