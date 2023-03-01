Key highlights from Nio’s (NIO) Q4 2022 earnings results

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues were $2.32 billion, up 62.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $847.7 million while net loss per ordinary share/American Depositary Share (ADS) was $0.51. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.44.

Vehicle deliveries were 40,052 in the fourth quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenues to come between $1.58 billion and $1.67 billion, representing an increase of approx. 10.2-16.5% from the same period last year.