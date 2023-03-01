Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Key highlights from Nio’s (NIO) Q4 2022 earnings results
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $2.32 billion, up 62.2% from the year-ago quarter.
Net loss attributable to NIO’s ordinary shareholders was $847.7 million while net loss per ordinary share/American Depositary Share (ADS) was $0.51. Adjusted net loss per ADS was $0.44.
Vehicle deliveries were 40,052 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenues to come between $1.58 billion and $1.67 billion, representing an increase of approx. 10.2-16.5% from the same period last year.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
DLTR Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar Tree’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Consolidated net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $7.72 billion. Enterprise same-store sales increased 7.4%. Net income was $452.2
LOW Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Lowe’s Q4 2022 financial results
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales were $22.4 billion compared to $21.3 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 1.5%. Net earnings were
SJM Infographic: Highlights of J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2023 report
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) on Tuesday announced third-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting a decline in adjusted profit and an increase in net sales. At $2.22 billion, third-quarter sales were