Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Nio reports Q3 2023 results. Here’s all you need to know
Electric car maker NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported a net loss for the third quarter of 2023, despite a sharp increase in revenues. The China-based company also provided its guidance for the fourth quarter.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $634.4 million in the September quarter, which represents a loss of $0.37 per American Depository Shares. On an adjusted basis, Q3 loss was $0.31 per American Depository Shares.
Meanwhile, revenues increased an impressive 47% year-over-year to $2.61 billion in the three months. The company delivered 55,532 vehicles in the third quarter, up 75% year-over-year.
“NIO delivered 55,432 vehicles in the third quarter of 2023, representing a solid year-over-year growth of 75.4% and setting a new record for quarterly delivery. According to the retail sales data from China Automotive Technology and Research Center, NIO ranked first in the battery electric vehicle market segment priced over RMB300,000 in China, with a market share of 45% in the third quarter of 2023,” said Nio’s CEO William Bin Li.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Signet Jewelers (SIG) performed in Q3 2024 financial results
Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales totaled $1.4 billion, down 12.1% from the same period a year ago. Same store sales decreased
SJM Earnings: All you need to know about J.M. Smucker’s Q2 2024 earnings results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 12% year-over-year to $1.94 billion. Comparable net sales increased 7%. Net income increased
AZO Earnings: A snapshot of AutoZone’s Q1 2024 financial results
Automotive parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company reported net sales of $4.2 billion for