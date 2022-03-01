Categories AlphaGraphs, Technology
CRM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Salesforce’s Q4 2022 financial results
Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 26% year-over-year to $7.33 billion. Constant currency revenue growth was 27%.
The company reported a net loss of $28 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to an income of $267 million, or $0.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.84.
Both the top and bottom line numbers beat expectations.
Salesforce expects revenue to grow around 21% YoY to $32.0-32.1 billion for FY2023.
