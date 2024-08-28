CRM Earnings: Salesforce reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2025

Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, increased sharply to $2.56 per share from $2.12 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.43 billion or $1.47 per share for Q2.

Revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $9.33 billion during the three months. All key operating segments registered growth in the July quarter.

