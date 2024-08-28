Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRM Earnings: Salesforce reports higher revenue and profit for Q2 2025
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) on Wednesday reported an increase in earnings and revenue for the second quarter of 2025.
Second-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, increased sharply to $2.56 per share from $2.12 per share in the same period last year. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a profit of $1.43 billion or $1.47 per share for Q2.
Revenues grew 8% year-over-year to $9.33 billion during the three months. All key operating segments registered growth in the July quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) performed in Q2 2024
Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE: KSS) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales decreased 4.2% year-over-year to $3.5 billion. Comparable sales fell 5.1%. Net income was $66 million, or
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q1 2025 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 18% year-over-year to $2.13 billion. Comparable sales increased 1%. Net income rose 1%
Everything you need to know about Zenas BioPharma’s IPO
Zenas BioPharma, Inc. is among the latest healthcare companies to jump on the IPO bandwagon, filing its prospectus even as the market experiences significantly higher activity than in 2023. It