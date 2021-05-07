Cronos Group (CRON) Earnings: 1Q21 Key Numbers

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
The net revenue for the first quarter was $12.6 million with a percentage increase of 50%.
The company incurred a comprehensive loss of $161 million, or $0.44 loss per share, compared to an income of $75.6 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.
