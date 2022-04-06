Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Cronos’ (CRON) Q4 2021 earnings report
Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) has reported a wider net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021, despite a double-digit increase in revenues. The bottom line was impacted by a sharp increase in operating expenses.
The Canada-based cannabis producer reported a comprehensive net loss of $132.7 million or $0.36 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $60.4 million or $0.31 per share last year.
On the other hand, net revenues increased 51% year-over-year to $25.7 million, supported by continued growth in the sales of adult-use cannabis outside the U.S., especially in Canada and Israel.
“Our fourth quarter 2021 results indicate positive momentum, which we will look to carry forward as we begin to implement our strategic and operational realignment initiatives. As we look to 2022, we will continue to realign Cronos Group’s organizational structure to match our strategy, with a primary focus on adult-use products and elevating our brands through rare cannabinoids,” said Kurt Schmidt, chief executive officer of Cronos Group.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
IPO News: What to look for when Excelerate Energy goes public next week
After slowing down in the early weeks of the year, IPO activity started picking up despite lingering pandemic concerns and uncertainties related to the Russia-Ukraine war. Nearly two months after
Take-Two Interactive (TTWO): Three factors that bode well for the gaming company
Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) were up over 1% on Monday. The stock has dropped 13% year-to-date and 16% over the past 12 months. Despite the drop,
R&D will be a cornerstone to the future success of Semantix: CEO Leonardo Santos
Semantix is a leading data software platform having strong presence across the Americas. Founded in 2010, the Brazil-based company provides technology solutions in areas like artificial intelligence, Big Data, quantum