Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
TLRY Earnings: Highlights of Tilray’s Q2 2023 financial results
Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a net loss and a 7% decrease in revenues.
The company reported a net loss of $61.6 million or $0.11 per share for the three months ended November 2022, compared to a profit of $5.8 million or breakeven per share in the prior-year period. Cannabis gross profit Increased by 37% to around $19 million.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 7% decline in revenues to $144.2 million. At $11.7 million, adjusted EBITDA was down 15%.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Everything you need to know about Skyward Specialty Insurance’s upcoming IPO
Last year’s lackluster IPO activity, after record-high stock exchange debuts in 2021, has made the market speculative about the stock listings trends this year. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. is
Bank earnings: What to expect when major banks report earnings this week
A slew of major banking companies are set to report their earnings results this week. In the current environment of high inflation and increased interest rates, the impact of these
IBM’s stock can strengthen your portfolio in 2023. Here’s why
International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) has been busy streamlining its business over the past decade, divesting underperforming assets and giving importance to high-value products and services. From a legacy