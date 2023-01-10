TLRY Earnings: Highlights of Tilray’s Q2 2023 financial results

Cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a net loss and a 7% decrease in revenues.

The company reported a net loss of $61.6 million or $0.11 per share for the three months ended November 2022, compared to a profit of $5.8 million or breakeven per share in the prior-year period. Cannabis gross profit Increased by 37% to around $19 million.

The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 7% decline in revenues to $144.2 million. At $11.7 million, adjusted EBITDA was down 15%.

Prior Performance