Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Earnings: Q2 results beat amid COVID-driven demand growth
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 as demand conditions remained favorable due to pandemic-driven digital transformation and cloud adoption. The results also beat the estimates.
Second-quarter net income, excluding special items, rose to $0.11 per share from $0.03 per share a year earlier, surpassing the consensus forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $57.30 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a loss of $29.9 million or $0.14 per share in the second quarter of 2021.
The positive earnings performance reflects a 70% increase in second-quarter revenues to $337.7 million, which also came in above the market’s prediction.
Read management/analysts’ comments on CrowdStrike’s Q2 earnings
Shares of CrowdStrke declined during Tuesday’s extended trading, after closing the regular session lower.
(this story will be updated shortly)
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
IPO News: What to look for when Toast makes its stock market debut
For many IPO-bound tech startups, going public is a strategy to both survive the pandemic and expand their businesses. The successful listings in the early part of the year seem
Zynga (ZNGA): Here are a few reasons to keep an eye on this stock
Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNGA) have dropped 9% since the beginning of this year. The company reported double-digit revenue growth for its most recent quarter but its bookings came
SQ Stock: The main reasons why Square is a good investment now
While most payment solution companies witnessed a marked increase in transaction volumes during the pandemic, Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) gained some extra momentum by allowing more bitcoin transactions on its