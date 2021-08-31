CrowdStrike (CRWD) Earnings: Q2 results beat amid COVID-driven demand growth

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2022 as demand conditions remained favorable due to pandemic-driven digital transformation and cloud adoption. The results also beat the estimates.

Second-quarter net income, excluding special items, rose to $0.11 per share from $0.03 per share a year earlier, surpassing the consensus forecast. On an unadjusted basis, it was a net loss of $57.30 million or $0.25 per share, compared to a loss of $29.9 million or $0.14 per share in the second quarter of 2021.

The positive earnings performance reflects a 70% increase in second-quarter revenues to $337.7 million, which also came in above the market’s prediction.

Shares of CrowdStrke declined during Tuesday’s extended trading, after closing the regular session lower.

