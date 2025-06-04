CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues.
Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.10 billion in the April quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 20% and 8% respectively.
Adjusted earnings declined 8% annually to $0.73 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $110.2 million or $0.44 per share for the first quarter, compared to a profit of $42.8 million or $0.17 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Oracle Q4 Earnings Preview: Can AI and Cloud drive another strong quarter?
Over the years, Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) has transitioned from an on-premises, product-focused business model to a subscription-based services platform. The company's unique approach to cloud technology, with a focus
Key takeaways from Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) Q1 2025 earnings report
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) were down 6% on Wednesday following the announcement of the company’s earnings results for the first quarter of 2025. Although the discount retailer
Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q2 adjusted earnings drop, but beat estimates
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025. However, the bottom line surpassed analysts' estimates. The information technology giant