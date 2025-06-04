CrowdStrike Q1 2026 adj. earnings drop; revenue up 20%

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported a decline in adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2026, despite an increase in revenues.

Total revenue increased 20% year-over-year to $1.10 billion in the April quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 20% and 8% respectively.

Adjusted earnings declined 8% annually to $0.73 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net loss of $110.2 million or $0.44 per share for the first quarter, compared to a profit of $42.8 million or $0.17 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2025.

Prior Performance