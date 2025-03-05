CRWD Earnings: A snapshot of CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 report

Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported an increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues.

Total revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $1.06 billion in the January quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 27% and 2% respectively.

Adjusted earnings rose 8% annually to $1.03 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $92.3 million or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $53.7 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.

