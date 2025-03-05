Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRWD Earnings: A snapshot of CrowdStrike’s Q4 2025 report
Cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) reported an increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2025, reflecting a double-digit growth in revenues.
Total revenue increased 25% year-over-year to $1.06 billion in the January quarter. Subscription and Professional Services revenues grew 27% and 2% respectively.
Adjusted earnings rose 8% annually to $1.03 per share during the three months. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net income of $92.3 million or $0.37 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $53.7 million or $0.22 per share in the corresponding quarter of fiscal 2024.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key highlights from Campbell’s Company’s (CPB) Q2 2025 earnings results
The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ: CPB) reported its second quarter 2025 earnings results today. Net sales increased 9% year-over-year to $2.7 billion. Organic sales decreased 2%. Net earnings attributable to The
FL Infographic: Foot Locker Q4 2024 adj. earnings rise despite lower sales
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL), a leading footwear and apparel retailer, on Wednesday reported an increase in adjusted profit for the fourth quarter of 2024. Earnings exceeded Wall Street's estimates, while
Earnings Preview: Oracle (ORCL) leverages AI power to fast-track growth
Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is expected to report its fourth-quarter results on March 10, after the close of regular trading hours. The tech giant is actively enhancing its artificial intelligence