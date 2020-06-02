Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
CRWD Earnings: All you need to know about CrowdStrike Q1 2021 earnings results
CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended April 30, 2020.
Net loss for the first quarter was $19.2 million, or ($0.09) per share, compared to net loss of $26 million, or $(0.55) per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Net revenues increased 85% to $178.1 million.
As a result of our strong execution across the quarter and continued focus on unit economics, we drove substantial operating leverage, reduced GAAP operating loss and achieved non-GAAP operating profitability for the first time in company history. While continuing to aggressively invest in our business, we generated record positive cash flow from operations and free cash flow.Burt Podbere, CFO
