CRWD Earnings: CrowdStrike Q1 profit jumps on strong revenue growth

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), a leading cybersecurity company, has reported strong earnings growth for the first quarter of 2025 when its revenues grew in double digits.

April-quarter revenue increased 33% year-over-year to $921.04 million from $692.58 million in the corresponding quarter last year. Subscription revenue advanced 34%, and Professional Services revenue rose 18%.

The company’s adjusted earnings jumped 63% year-over-year to $0.93 per share during the three months. Net income attributable to CrowdStrike, on a reported basis, was $42.82 million or $0.17 per share in Q1, compared to $0.49 million or $0.00 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Prior Performance