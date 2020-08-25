Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) crushes Q3 2020 estimates; provides Q4 and FY20 outlook
Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (NYSE: HPE) third quarter 2020 results beat the market’s targets. The company also provided earnings outlook for its Q4 and fiscal year 2020. HPE shares jumped about 7% in the extended-hours of the trading session.
For Q4 2020, HPE expects GAAP earnings per share of $0.02 to $0.06 and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.32 to $0.36. For the fiscal year 2020, GAAP net loss per share is estimated to be $0.35 between $0.31. FY 2020 non-GAAP net earnings per share is touted to be between $1.30 and $1.34.
“Navigating through the pandemic and planning for a post-COVID world have increased customers’ needs for as-a-service offerings, secure connectivity, remote work capabilities and analytics to unlock insights from data that are aligned to our strategy. We see a tremendous opportunity to help our customers drive digital transformations as they continue to adapt to operate in a new world,” said CEO Antonio Neri.
