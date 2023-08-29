Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $7 billion. Revenue growth in constant currency was 3.5%.
Net earnings were $464 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $409 million, or $0.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2% to $0.49.
Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, HPE expects revenue of $7.2-7.5 billion, GAAP EPS of $0.36-0.40 and adjusted EPS of $0.48-0.52.
For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 4-6% in constant currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.42-1.46 and adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.11-2.15.
Prior performance
Most Popular
What to expect when Campbell Soup (CPB) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were green on Monday. The stock has dropped 25% year-to-date. The food company is slated to report its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results
A few points to note about Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) performance in Q2
Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR) stayed green on Friday. The stock has dropped 12% year-to-date. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the second quarter of 2023 a
Key takeaways from Zoom Video Communications’ (ZM) Q2 earnings
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) reported positive results for the second quarter of 2024 even as the video conferencing site keeps innovating and ramping up the platform with advanced AI