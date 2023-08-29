HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q3 2023 earnings results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $7 billion. Revenue growth in constant currency was 3.5%.

Net earnings were $464 million, or $0.35 per share, compared to $409 million, or $0.31 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 2% to $0.49.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, HPE expects revenue of $7.2-7.5 billion, GAAP EPS of $0.36-0.40 and adjusted EPS of $0.48-0.52.

For the full year of 2023, revenue is expected to grow 4-6% in constant currency. GAAP EPS is expected to be $1.42-1.46 and adjusted EPS is estimated to be $2.11-2.15.

Prior performance