Key highlights from Paychex (PAYX) Q2 2022 earnings results

Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $1.1 billion.
GAAP net income increased 22% to $332.1 million, or $0.91 per share. Adjusted net income rose 25% to $329.8 million, or $0.91 per share.
For FY2022, total revenue is expected to grow 10-11% while adjusted EPS is estimated to grow 18-20%.
Prior performance
