Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Key highlights from Skechers USA (SKX) Q3 2021 earnings results
Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) reported its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2021.
GAAP net earnings for the third quarter was $103.1 million or $0.66 per share compared to GAAP net earnings of $64.3 million or $0.41 per share in the third quarter of 2020.
Sales increased 19% to $1.55 billion.
Most Popular
Earnings: Apple (AAPL) Q4 revenue jumps 29% on strong iPhone sales but misses estimates
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday reported strong revenue and earnings growth for the fourth quarter of 2021, driven by impressive sales of iPhone, the company’s flagship product that accounts
AMZN Earnings: All you need to know about Amazon’s Q3 2021 earnings results
Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $110.8 billion. Net income decreased to $3.2 billion, or $6.12 per share, compared
Starbucks stock dips on lacklustre revenue growth in Q4: Infographic
Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The coffee chain reported Q4 revenue of $8.1 billion, up 31% year-over-year, but lower