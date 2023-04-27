eBay (EBAY) Earnings: 1Q23 Key Numbers

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported revenue of $2.5 billion for the first quarter of 2023, up 1% on a reported basis and up 3% on an FX-neutral basis.

GAAP net income was $569 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a loss of $1.3 billion, or $2.28 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was up 5% to $1.11.

For the second quarter of 2023, revenue is expected to be $2.47-2.54 billion.

