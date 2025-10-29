Key highlights from eBay’s (EBAY) Q3 2025 earnings results

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) reported its third quarter 2025 earnings results today.
Revenue was $2.82 billion, up 9% on an as-reported basis and up 8% on a foreign exchange (FX) neutral basis year-over-year.
Gross merchandise volume (GMV) was $20.1 billion, up 10% on an as-reported basis and up 8% on an FX-neutral basis.
Net income decreased 6% to $597 million compared to last year.
GAAP earnings per share decreased 1% to $1.28 compared to last year.
Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.36 compared to last year.
The top and bottom line numbers surpassed projections.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects revenue to range between $2.83-2.89 billion, representing FX-neutral YoY growth of 8-10%. GMV is expected to range between $20.5-20.9 billion, representing FX-neutral YoY growth of 4-6%. GAAP EPS is expected to be $0.96-1.01 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.31-1.36.
