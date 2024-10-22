GM Earnings: General Motors reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024

Automaker General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported a double-digit increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.

Revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $48.8 billion in the September quarter, benefitting from a 14% sales growth in the GM North America division which accounts for about 85% of total revenues.

As a result, adjusted earnings jumped 30% year-over-year to $2.96 per share. Unadjusted net income was $3.06 billion or $2.68 per share in Q3, compared to $3.06 billion or $2.20 per share in the year-ago period.

Prior Performance