Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
GM Earnings: General Motors reports higher sales and profit for Q3 2024
Automaker General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) reported a double-digit increase in sales and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024.
Revenue increased 10.5% year-over-year to $48.8 billion in the September quarter, benefitting from a 14% sales growth in the GM North America division which accounts for about 85% of total revenues.
As a result, adjusted earnings jumped 30% year-over-year to $2.96 per share. Unadjusted net income was $3.06 billion or $2.68 per share in Q3, compared to $3.06 billion or $2.20 per share in the year-ago period.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Kimberly-Clark’s (KMB) Q3 2024 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales of $5 billion were down 4% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 1%. Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Infographic: Key highlights from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q3 2024 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues grew 8.4% year-over-year to $9.9 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11.6%. Net earnings attributable to
LMT Earnings: A snapshot of Lockheed Martin’s Q3 2024 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024. The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5%. The aerospace company reported third-quarter 2024 net