Infographic: SKECHERS (SKX) Q1 2021earnings results

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Sales increased by 15% year-over-year to $1.42 billion.
Net earnings increased by more than 100% to $98.6 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $49.1 million or $0.32 per share year on a year basis. Comparable same-store sales increased by 10.2%.
Most Popular
LUV Earnings: Key numbers from Southwest Airlines Q1 2021 financial results
Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) today reported its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2021. First quarter GAAP net income was $116 million, or $0.19 per
Infographic: American Airlines (AAL) posts Q1 2021 earnings today
Aviation company American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) reported its first-quarter 2021 earnings before regular market hours. The operating revenue for the first quarter of 2021 was down by 39% at
Infographic: How Biogen (BIIB) performed in Q1 2021
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues decreased 24% year-over-year to $2.6 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenues fell 25%. Net income attributable