Infographic: SKECHERS (SKX) Q1 2021earnings results

SKECHERS USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Sales increased by 15% year-over-year to $1.42 billion.

Net earnings increased by more than 100% to $98.6 million, or $0.63 per share, compared to $49.1 million or $0.32 per share year on a year basis. Comparable same-store sales increased by 10.2%.

