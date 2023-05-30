Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q2 2023 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue totaled $7 billion, up 4% from the prior-year period. Revenue grew 9% in constant currency.
Net income rose to $418 million, or $0.32 per share, compared to $250 million, or $0.19 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 18% to $0.52.
Earnings beat expectations but revenue fell short of estimates.
HPE expects revenue for the third quarter of 2023 to range between $6.7-7.2 billion. The company expects revenue for FY2023 to grow 4-6% in constant currency.
