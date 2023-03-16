DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings results

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 17.9% to $10.2 billion compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 5.7%.

Net income was $659.1 million, up 10.3% compared to last year while EPS increased 15.2% to $2.96.

The top line missed expectations while the bottom line matched estimates.

For FY2023, the company expects net sales growth of approx. 5.5-6% and same-store sales growth of 3.0-3.5%. EPS is expected to grow around 4-6%.

Prior performance