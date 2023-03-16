Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
DG Earnings: All you need to know about Dollar General’s Q4 2022 earnings results
Dollar General Corporation (NYSE: DG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 17.9% to $10.2 billion compared to the same period last year, driven mainly by positive sales contributions from new stores and growth in same-store sales. Same-store sales increased 5.7%.
Net income was $659.1 million, up 10.3% compared to last year while EPS increased 15.2% to $2.96.
The top line missed expectations while the bottom line matched estimates.
For FY2023, the company expects net sales growth of approx. 5.5-6% and same-store sales growth of 3.0-3.5%. EPS is expected to grow around 4-6%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings: Adobe (ADBE) Q1 2023 profit, revenue increase
Design software maker Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) on Wednesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first three months of fiscal 2023. The company also provided guidance for the second
Estee Lauder (EL): Three factors that do not work in favor of this cosmetics company
Shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) were down over 1% on Wednesday. The stock has dropped 12% over the past 12 months and 4% year-to-date. The company’s
Campbell Soup Company (CPB): Three factors that work in favor of this processed foods maker
Shares of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) were up on Tuesday. The stock has gained 22% over the past 12 months. Last week, the company delivered second quarter 2023 earnings