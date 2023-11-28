Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
HPE Earnings: All you need to know about Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $7.4 billion. Revenue fell 6% in constant currency.
Net earnings were $642 million, or $0.49 per share, compared to a net loss of $304 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was down 9% to $0.52.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the first quarter of 2024, HPE expects revenue of $6.9-7.3 billion. Revenue is expected to grow 2-4% in constant currency in FY2024.
