HPE Earnings: Hewlett Packard Q2 profit drops but beats Street view

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) on Thursday reported a year-over-year decline in earnings for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings, however, topped expectations.

April-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, dropped to $0.42 per share from $0.52 per share a year earlier but came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $314 million or $0.24 per share in Q2, compared to $418 million or $0.32 per share in the same period of 2023.

The tech firm’s revenues increased to $7.20 billion in the second quarter from $6.97 billion in the prior-year period, reflecting strong performance by the core operating segment.

Prior Performance