Hewlett Packard reports higher Q4 2024 revenue and profit; results beat estimates

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) Thursday reported higher revenues and adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter of 2024.

October-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up to $0.58 per share from $0.52 per share a year earlier and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $1.34 billion or $0.99 per share in Q4, compared to $642 million or $0.49 per share in the same period of 2023.

The tech firm’s revenues increased to $8.46 billion in the fourth quarter from $7.35 billion in the prior-year period and topped expectations, aided by strong growth in the core Server segment.

