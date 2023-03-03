Hewlett Packard (HPE) Q1 2023 revenue, and earnings beat Street view

Information technology solutions provider Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) has reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2023. The results also exceeded analysts’ forecasts.

First-quarter profit, excluding one-off items, moved up to $0.63 per share from $0.53 per share a year earlier and came in above consensus estimates. On a reported basis, net income was $501 million or $0.38 per share in the three-month period, compared to $513 million or $0.39 per share in the same period of 2022.

The tech firm’s revenues increased 12% annually to $7.8 billion in the first quarter, beating analysts’ estimates. The management also provided guidance for the second quarter and full year of 2023.

